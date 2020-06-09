Advance bail for accused in sand mining case

09 June 2020 21:55 IST

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a river sand mining case, Esakkimuthu from Mukkani in Thoothukudi district, after he agreed to remit a sum of ₹30,000 to a government higher secondary school in Theni district.

The court said the amount should be utilised for equipping the school’s library. The Principal District Judge of Theni should monitor the utilisation of the fund and ensure that books that inspired and motivated children were purchased.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted anticipatory bail to Esakkimuthu and observed that the payment should be unconditional and it would not be refunded. He was directed to appear before the police as and when required for inquiry.

