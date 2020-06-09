Madurai

Advance bail for accused in sand mining case

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to an accused in a river sand mining case, Esakkimuthu from Mukkani in Thoothukudi district, after he agreed to remit a sum of ₹30,000 to a government higher secondary school in Theni district.

The court said the amount should be utilised for equipping the school’s library. The Principal District Judge of Theni should monitor the utilisation of the fund and ensure that books that inspired and motivated children were purchased.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Justice G.R. Swaminathan granted anticipatory bail to Esakkimuthu and observed that the payment should be unconditional and it would not be refunded. He was directed to appear before the police as and when required for inquiry.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 9:57:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/advance-bail-for-accused-in-sand-mining-casemadurai-high-court/article31789708.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY