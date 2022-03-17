Adulterated palm jaggery seized

TIRUNELVELI

Fifteen kg of adulterated palm jaggery was seized from a vendor here on Thursday.

According to Food Safety Officer A.R. Sankaralingam, surprise check was conducted in a pushcart stationed near Government Law College here on Thursday as the vendor was selling palm jaggery on it to be sold to the public. When he asked the vendor about the sales, he replied that he had sold 10 Kg palm jaggery to his customers and was waiting to sell the remaining 15 Kg jaggery even though he had not obtained license from the Department of Food Safety.

When Mr. Sankaralingam asked him about his name to fill-in the charge memo, the vendor fled the spot. Subsequently, the adulterated palm jaggery was handed over to Designated Officer Deepa.

Mr. Sankaralingam appealed to the public to alert the Food Safety Department officials if they happen to see the vendors selling adulterated palm jaggery by calling 0462 – 2900670 or 94440 42322.