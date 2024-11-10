Adult literacy test conducted for 8,077 learners in Thoothukudi region

An adult literacy programme test was held on Sunday for 8,077 learners in Thoothukudi district under Samagra Shiksha’s New India Literacy Programme at government and government-aided schools.

The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu administered basic literacy tests to 5,09,459 learners across the State enrolled under New Bharat Literacy Mission, a part of National Literacy Mission.

The department conducted a survey to identify illiterates above 15 years of age and enrolled them in literacy centres. The survey was carried out by Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE’s) and Volunteers.

T. Ganesha Moorthy, Chief Educational Officer of Thoothukudi, said that in Thoothukudi region, many of the learners were identified through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MNREGS), as they used thumb impression to receive payments.

The exam for 8,077 learners was held at 850 exam centres in Thoothukudi and nearby regions. Mr. Moorthy highlighted that 7,336 women and 741 men learned through this programme with the number of women significantly higher than men.

Training for these learners took place between July and November facilitated by BRTE’s and volunteers. The programme covered Tamil skills and basic mathematical calculations, he added.

