ADSP, Inspector get 3 years of imprisonment

The Hindu Bureau
October 28, 2022 19:56 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

A court here has awarded three years of imprisonment to a retired Additional Superintendent of Police and an Inspector of Police for assaulting a widow, who was detained in connection with a criminal case.

According to prosecution, Puliyampatti police, led by then Inspector Vimalkanth and Sub-Inspector Gandhimathi picked up the widow G. Papa, 49, of Kasilingapuram near Ottapidaaram for an inquiry on November 2, 2007 in connection with a theft case. After ransacking her house, the police allegedly assaulted her in which she sustained fractures in the fingers.

 She was admitted to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment.

When the matter came to light, then Collector R. Palaniyandi ordered inquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer who confirmed the attack on the woman.  Meanwhile, Ms. Papa, a Scheduled Caste woman, filed a case in the Special Court for SC / ST Cases seeking action against the police officers.  Even as the trial of the case was going on, Vimalkanth retired from service after getting promoted as Additional Superintendent of Police and Gandhimathi is serving as Inspector of Police, Rajakkalmangalam police station in Kanniyakumari district.

Special Court Judge Swaminathan on Friday awarded three years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs. 26,000 each on Vimalkanth and Gandhimathi.

