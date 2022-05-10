Adopted daughter, husband held for murder of man

23 sovereigns of stolen gold jewellery, knife used for murder recovered

A day after a 73-year-old man, S. Krishnaram, was murdered in his house at Chinna Chokkikulam, Madurai City Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including his adopted daughter Kanmani (19).

The other accused are Kanmani's husband Hariharan and his friend Suresh. The police have recovered 23 sovereigns of gold jewellery that was stolen from the house of Krishnaram and a knife used to stab him.

Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar said Krishnaram and Pankajavalli had adopted Kanmani a few years back. Kanmani married one Hariharan of Karaikudi against the wishes of the elderly couple, following which Krishnaram severed their relationship with her.

However, recently Kanmani renewed her relationship with the couple claiming that she was pregnant. Krishnaram allowed Kanmani and Hariharan to live with them in their house.

He also set up a juice stall for them. However, the couple did not show any interest in running the business. When Krishnaram questioned them over their indifferent attitude, Kanmani and Hariharan reportedly assaulted him, in which he lost a couple of teeth.

Consequently, Krishnaram chased the young couple away from his house. “Angered over the insult, Kanmani and Hariharan conspired to murder Krishnaram so that the adopted daughter could inherit his properties,” Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Police investigation revealed that Kanmani and Suresh came to Krishnaram’s house on Sunday night and stabbed Krishnaram, who was lying in a room on the first floor of the house, to death. Then they took away the valuables.

The Commissioner appreciated Tallakulam Assistant Commissioner of Police Suresh Kumar, Inspector Balamurugan and his team for solving the murder case within 24 hours and recovering the stolen properties.