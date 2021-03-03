Madurai

Admissions under way for French course

The Fatima College in the city offers French courses for students aspiring to learn the language in French medium.

According to a press release, the methodology followed in most of the institutions do not make students to communicate fluently in French. The college offers innovative methodology of Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) with audio-visual, role plays and group discussions, among others, which will help students to speak French with fluency.

The classes will be handled by faculty with rich experience in French medium, who have been associated with Alliance Francaise. Admissions are underway and for more details, students can contact Prof. Milton Powers at 98421-09298, the release added.

