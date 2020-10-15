Admissions start for DDE courses

Admission of students for this academic year has started at Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), with the approval of UGC- Distance Education Board.

A press release said admissions will be held for 25 courses. Credit system has been introduced instead of marks to evaluate the students. The subjects and syllabus will be on par with regular courses. Seminar classes will be conducted during weekends through online platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admissions are underway at MKU, DDE, Palkalai Nagar campus, MKU evening colleges at Alagar Koil Road, Theni, Dindigul, Periyakulam and Palani; MKU constituent colleges at Tirumangalam, Vedasandur, Sathur and Aruppukottai. Interested students are asked to apply on or before October 31.

For further details, contact 63797 82339, 94420 26474 or mkuddeodl@gmail.com