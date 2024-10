The Gandhigram Rural Institute – Deemed to be University opens its online application for admission to all the Ph.D programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the last date for submission of application is November 8. Applicants may submit their applications through the university website www.ruraluniv.ac.in. the release added.

