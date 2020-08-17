Admissions for classes one, six and nine commence in government schools in Madurai

Madurai

17 August 2020 16:03 IST

Admissions for classes one, six and nine have commenced in all government schools across Madurai district on Monday, with the adoption of necessary COVID-19 safety precautions.

District Chief Educational Officer, R. Swaminathan, said that admissions were taking place at around 2,000 government schools in the district. “There has been no official announcement as yet on the final dates for the admission. Hence parents, especially those who are under home isolation, need not rush to schools for admissions,” he said.

All schools have been instructed to ensure that parents and students wear face masks during the admission process. Schools have also been instructed to provide sanitisers and hand-washing facilities, he added.

S.S. Pandiarajan, headmaster of the Government Higher Secondary School in Samayanallur, said admissions for each class were being held in separate rooms. “It was ensured that not more than 10 students and parents were allowed inside a room,” he said.

The distribution of books, bags and uniforms to admitted students were also held in separate rooms, he added.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed many less privileged families into deep economic distress and some families might not be enthusiastic to enrol their children in schools. Also, due to the non-availability of public transport many students from interior parts might not be able to reach the school. Hence, our school teachers will visit the students of the feeder schools at their homes and help in getting the students admitted,” he added.

A teacher with the Government Primary School in Othakadai said that the enrolment of students on Monday was encouraging. “Families that cannot admit their children to private schools due to the economic crisis are opting for government schools,” he said.