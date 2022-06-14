Admission open at special school
The Government School for Severely Orthopaedically Handicapped Children at Villapuram here has invited applications for admission of differently abled children for the academic year 2022-23.
According to an official release issued by the district administration on Monday, the school, functioning directly under the Differently Abled Welfare Department, will admit students with orthopaedic impairments in Classes I to VIII.
The students would be provided free textbooks and study materials, four sets of uniforms yearly, food and hostel/boarding facilities. They would be eligible to receive physiotherapy sessions organised by the school, the release said.
The special school at Villapuram Housing Board Colony was established as a middle school in 1981 and upgraded to have classes up to the eighth standard in 2001. Further details could be obtained by calling 95430 25483 and 7305290365, the release added.
