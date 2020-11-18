Administrations on alert as rain continues

Paramakudi records 131 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours

Paramakudi recorded 131 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday, PWD officials said.

After visiting a few of the tanks and ponds (ooranis) in the municipalities here, District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner N. Viswanathan, BDOs Abdul Jabbar and A. Rajendran, instructed the municipal officials to coordinate with the PWD engineers and ensure that encroachments were evicted.

As a part of a preparatory meeting ahead of the north-east monsoon held last month, the district administration had identified 39 low-lying areas, where water inundation had been witnessed in the past. Relief centres have been kept ready as a standby measure. The tanks, which may witness floods, have been stacked up with sand bags. The bunds have also been strengthened recently, the officials told the Collector, who assumed office a few days ago.

The officials said that the district had been witnessing widespread rainfall over the last 48 hours. On November 17, there was 20.75 mm rainfall in the district, while it stood at 46.43 mm on November 18. Fifteen teams have been formed comprising officials from the revenue, police, rural development, health and fire and rescue services. They would be monitoring the situation closely.

Public have been cautioned to stay indoors and also ensure that cattle and milch animals were in their custody. A toll free number 1077 and 04567-230060 has been installed at the Collectorate which would function as a control room in view of the north-east monsoon, officials said.

The Collector visited Chidambaram Pillai Oorani, Nochivayal Oorani, Mugavai Oorani and a few other low-lying areas in the Ramanathapuram Municipal limits.

Theni

In Theni district, widespread rains was witnessed during the last 24 hours Vaigai saw a steady flow on Wednesday.

Since Tuesday noon, many areas including catchment points such as Vellimalai, Arasaradi, Bommarajapuram, Varushanadu and Kadamalaikundu received steady flow and the inflow into Vaigai dam raised substantially, PWD officials said.

Collector M. Pallavi Baldev held a review meeting with the officials and instructed on the need to be prepared to handle more rains that may be experienced in the next few days.

Farmers were happy about the copious water flowing into the Vaigai.

Though the north-east monsoon had set in last month, the district had not received its due share this season. Only during the last two or three days, monsoon has been active in the district, officials added.