Administration takes precautionary measures to beat the summer heat

May 02, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MADURAI

In view of the scorching summer sun, a meeting presided over by Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha was held on Thursday at the Collectorate on the precautionary measures to be taken to tackle the unbearable summer heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Sangeetha said that all the districts in Tamil Nadu were witnessing sweltering heat and certain precautionary measures should be taken to protect oneself from the harsh summer. The government was taking necessary steps in this regard, she said.

The Collector urged the public to avoid travelling in the hot summer sun between 11 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. and to keep a tab on the media reports related to the weather conditions. People were asked to carry drinking water with them while travelling and to drink water during regular intervals.

ADVERTISEMENT

To avoid dehydration, people should take oral rehydration solutions (ORS) and other healthy drinks that can be prepared at home such as buttermilk, lassi, lemon juice and fermented rice, she said.

People should monitor the health of the elders. If any elderly person was living alone, then his or her health condition should be monitored at least two times daily. Also, preferably a mobile phone should be made available so that the elderly person can contact them when needed. If they appear to be suffering from heat stress, wet towels can be placed on the neck and arms. A cold shower can be suggested, she said.

The Collector also urged the people to keep their cattle and livestock in shade under a roof. They should be given adequate water to drink and avoid being let out in the open. Avoid keeping them in cramped spaces. Similarly, birds should also be given proper shelter.

In rural areas, for the benefit of the public, water and buttermilk pandals have been installed through the panchayat. Officials should ensure that water and buttermilk are supplied regularly through the pandals. District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and the other government officials were present during the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.