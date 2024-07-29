ADVERTISEMENT

‘Adi Thirukalyanam’ celebrations begin with holy flag-hoisting at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple

Published - July 29, 2024 09:47 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Adi Thirukalyanam’ begins at Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

The ‘Adi Thirukalyanam’ celebrations commenced with the hoisting of the holy flag at the famous Sri Ramanathaswamy Temple here on Monday.

The 17-day-long festival, which concludes on August 14, began with the spatikalinga puja and sayaratchai puja from 4 a.m. onwards. Special pujas were held and aarathis taken on the occasion.

The HR&CE officials said that the deity was taken on procession with the temple elephant ‘Ramalakshmi’ on the lead. At around 9 a.m., the holy flag was hoisted at the golden ‘kodimaram’ at the Navasakti Mandapam.

The Adi month celebration comprises Thiruvilakku puja on August 2, Adi Ammavasai on August 4 and the car festival, Adi Tapasu and Thiruoonjal among others would be performed during the festival.

A large number of devotees witnessed the flag-hoisting ceremony. The Thirukalyanam would be conducted on August 9.

