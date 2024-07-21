GIFT a SubscriptionGift
“Adi Ther’ festival of Azhagarkoil draws devotees from across Madurai

Published - July 21, 2024 07:45 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of devotees pulled the temple car of the Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil here on Sunday, as part the ‘Adi’ celebrations, which commenced with holy flag hoisting. 

The two most significant celebrations for the presiding deity of the temple are the ‘Adi Ther’, which falls on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Adi and Chithra Pournami (full moon day that occurs in April-May) when the presiding deity enters the Vaigai in Madurai city as part of Chithirai festival. 

The devotees arrived on the temple premises from Saturday evening to participate in the car festival. They lined up around the hillock at dawn and joined to pull the temple car. Priests chanted Vedic hymns and performed special ‘aradhana’, ‘abishekam’, and ‘deeparathana’. 

In the evening, Pathinettam Padi Karuppasamy Temple was opened and ‘padi’ puja was performed, followed by deeparathana.  

A large number of police personnel were present. and CCTV cameras were installed to manage the crowd. 

