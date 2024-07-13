ADVERTISEMENT

Adi festival begins at Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Dindigul with holy flag hoisting

Published - July 13, 2024 05:10 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Srikrishna L 2193

The Adi celebrations at Soundararaja Perumal Temple in Thadikombu in Dindigul district began with the hoisting of the holy flag on Saturday. Special pujas were performed and the deity was taken on procession. On July 21, the temple car festival would be held in which Ministers I. Periasami, R. Sakkarapani and P.K. Sekar Babu are expected to participate. The celestial wedding and other rituals are also to take place on the occasion. The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for devotees, said chairman Vignesh Balaji and Executive Officer (in-charge) Kanagalakshmi.

