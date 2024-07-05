Adi Dravidar community should be associated as mandagapaditharar on any one day of 10-day temple festival, says High Court

Allowing a petition filed by a petitioner belonging to a Scheduled Caste seeking permission for members of the community to conduct mandagapadi in Kamatchi Amman Temple festival in Aranthangi in Pudukkottai district, Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued directions that the Adi Dravidar community (Scheduled Caste) should be associated as ‘mandagapaditharar’ on one of the days in the 10-day festival.

Meyyappan, the petitioner, said 80 Adi Dravidar families living in the village are being excluded from the performance of mandagapadi during the 10-day annual festival. They have been paying the ‘temple tax’ and the members of the community serve as priests in Samban Kovil located in front of the main temple. They also contributed to the renovation of the temple in 2001.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan observed that five communities are involved: Thevar, Mutharaiyar, Konar, Isai Vellalar and Adi Dravidar. Four communities were enjoying the mandagapadi rights. The Thevar community had cornered five days for themselves. This was either in the name of the community or in the name of families belonging to that community. Naturally, the Adi Dravidar families feel left out, the court observed.

“I repeatedly queried the persons in charge of the festival if in the mandagapadi held on any one of the days, the Adi Dravidars can also be associated and made part of it. The response was not favourable. I have to necessarily come to the conclusion that this is deliberate and wilful social exclusion. This situation cannot be accepted,” the court observed.

“I hold that non-conferment of mandagapadi right on the Adi Dravidar community in the festival is unconstitutional”, the court observed. Time has come to hold that the legal concept of ‘Reasonable Accommodation’ is applicable not only to persons with physical disabilities but also to socially-disabled individuals and groups, the court observed.

It is a temple for the public. The deity is worshipped by persons belonging to all communities. When four other communities are enjoying mandagapadi rights, the Adi Dravidar community is equally entitled to be conferred with the same. The dispute could have been easily resolved had the Thevar community having mandagapadi for five days had accommodated the Adi Dravidar community on any one of those days. In fact, the petitioner was gracious enough not to insist on any particular day, the court observed.

The overall constitutional vision is to ensure that members of the Scheduled Castes are uplifted and they participated in the national mainstream as equal players. A social problem must be handled sensitively and banning is no solution. “I want religious leaders and social workers to take the lead in this case. They should meet the local leaders of Thevar community and convince them. Social organisations have an equal role to play,” the court observed.

The first day and the 10th day are earmarked for the temple. The festival is to commence on July 21. During the intervening period, the jurisdictional Tahsildar shall convene a peace committee meeting involving religious, social organisations and the stakeholders. Any kind of formula can be evolved, the court observed.

Any mandagapaditharar belonging to the Thevar community can relinquish in favour of the Adi Dravidar community. One mandagapadi can be declared as village mandagapadi meant for all communities, including the 80 Adi Dravidar families of Melamangalam North village, the court observed.

Since the petitioner is not insisting on any particular day, the second day mandagapaditharar can be allowed to take over the first day meant for the temple and the second day can be allotted to the Adi Dravidar community. All options may be explored. But the result has to be that the Adi Dravidar community is associated as mandagapaditharar on any one day in the festival, the court observed.

