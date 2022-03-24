‘Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Dept. returned ₹927-cr. unutilised funds in last five years’

RTI activist says only ₹14,265 cr. of the allocated ₹15,192 cr. was spent

At a time when social activists have been appealing to the governments to disburse financial assistance due to eligible Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes beneficiaries, the information that Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department had returned a total of ₹927-crore unutilised funds to Tamil Nadu government over the last five years was shocking, said activist S. Karthik here on Thursday.

According to Mr. Karthik, the data obtained through the Right to Information Act from the department in February this year revealed that the government, in its annual budgets, had earmarked funds to the department for various activities year-on-year. However, unutilised funds were returned to the treasury at the end of the financial years. This showed the nonchalant attitude of the administration, he charged.

He said from 2016-17 to 2020-21, ₹15,192 crore was allotted in the budgets, but only ₹14,265 crore was spent and ₹927 crore returned. Interestingly, in 2015-16, after spending the earmarked funds, the department had obtained ₹213 crore additionally from the government and spent it, he added.

When many applications seeking assistance under different heads were pending with the department for various reasons, the revelation that officials had returned funds showed slackness and lack of accountability on their part, the activist said.

When The Hindu contacted a senior official in the department, he said budget allocations were based on estimates. There were bound to be variations between the estimates and the actual execution, which might normally take six to seven months from April.

As the data showed, in 2015-16, the department had sought ₹213 crore in addition to the allocation. The official also said recurring payments to be made to the beneficiaries were disbursed every month. Similarly, families of victims or legal heirs too were given assistance as per government rules without delay.

The official claimed that applications received might take time for processing as a majority of them had to be verified prior to issue of money.

However, Mr. Karthik said in Madurai district alone, claims or money due to victims’ families under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 2015 totalled to over ₹2 crore and it was wrong to say that the department promptly disbursed them.