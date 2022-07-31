‘Adi’ celebration at Ramanathaswamy Temple draws large number of devotees

Devotees pull the temple car of Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

July 31, 2022 21:11 IST

Chanting Vedic hymns, a large number of devotees from far and near pulled the decorated temple car of Ramanathaswamy Temple carrying the presiding deity Parvathavarthini marking the Adi celebrations here on Sunday.

The holy flag, which was hoisted on July 23, and the temple has been witnessing celebrations since then. After special aradhana on the ninth day (Sunday), the deity was taken on the temple car at 9.30 a.m. along the four ratha streets.

The celestial wedding is scheduled to be conducted on August 3 and elaborate arrangements had been made by the temple administration, HR&CE officials said.

The car returned to the temple at 10.30 a.m. There were some hiccups in the movement of the car at a few places due to encroachments by roadside vendors. However, the police ensured that the procession passed off smoothly.