Adi Amavasai festival: over 28,000 devotees climb Sathuragiri hills

August 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

Devotees climbing Sathuragiri hills to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple on the occasion of Adi Amavasai on Wednesday.

Devotees climbing Sathuragiri hills to offer prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple on the occasion of Adi Amavasai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Over 28,000 devotees offered prayers at Sundaramahalingam Temple on the occasion of Adi Amavasai on Wednesday.

With the crowd swelling high right from early in the morning, devotees were allowed to enter the foothills in Thaniparai forest check-post at 4 a.m. itself, one hour earlier than the scheduled time of 5 a.m.

After the usual checking for inflammable objects, liquor and plastic bags, the forest personnel allowed the devotees to climb the Sathuragiri hills.

The devotees walked uphill for more than three hours to reach the temple and worshipped Lord Sundaramahalingam and Lord Santhamahalingam.

Devotees are being allowed to the hilltop temple from August 12 to 17 for the Adi Amavasai festival.

Special abishekams, puja and deeparadhana were performed at the temple.

Devotees who had thronged the foothills at Thaniparai had pitched tents on the farms for the last two days.

Additional teams of police, forest and fire brigade were stationed at vantage points on the hilly terrain like Pachcharasiparai, Konathalaivasal, Mangani Oottru and Sangiliparai.

Devotees also climbed the hills through Varushanadu Upputhurai and Vazhaithoppu near Saptur.

Volunteers were posted in important places to distribute drinking water to the devotees.

Special buses were operated from different parts of Virudhunagar district to Thaniparai.

