Adhyapana School holds campaign to promote plastic-free living

‘Thumbz Up,’ campaign of the NeGhizhi Masilla Tamil Nadu Movement (NGTM) was conducted at Adhyapana School CBSE in Madurai on Monday.

A plastic-free pledge was taken by the students and audience under the guidance of NGTM Board Chief Coordinator and Director A.K. Fatah.

The NGTM board, which is functioning under the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, is aimed at promoting the plastic-free living.

The event featured a welcome dance, student presentations on the harmful effects of plastic, a street play on plastic-free living, and a speech on the 3Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Mr. Fatah praised the students’ awareness and commitment to sustainability. He highlighted the school’s role as a pivotal point in the plastic-free Tamil Nadu initiative and encouraged parental support.

The Senior Principal and Correspondent Aruna M Visvessvar, who has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the NGTM Board for Madurai, discussed future efforts to eliminate single-use plastics. The programme concluded with the NGTM pledge and the national anthem.

