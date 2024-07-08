GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adhyapana School holds campaign to promote plastic-free living

Published - July 08, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thumbz Up, a plastic-free campaign, held at Adhyapana School CBSE in Madurai on Monday.

Thumbz Up, a plastic-free campaign, held at Adhyapana School CBSE in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

 

‘Thumbz Up,’ campaign of the NeGhizhi Masilla Tamil Nadu Movement (NGTM) was conducted at Adhyapana School CBSE in Madurai on Monday.  

A plastic-free pledge was taken by the students and audience under the guidance of NGTM Board Chief Coordinator and Director A.K. Fatah. 

The NGTM board, which is functioning under the guidance of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, is aimed at promoting the plastic-free living. 

The event featured a welcome dance, student presentations on the harmful effects of plastic, a street play on plastic-free living, and a speech on the 3Rs—Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.  

Mr. Fatah praised the students’ awareness and commitment to sustainability. He highlighted the school’s role as a pivotal point in the plastic-free Tamil Nadu initiative and encouraged parental support.  

The Senior Principal and Correspondent Aruna M Visvessvar, who has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the NGTM Board for Madurai, discussed future efforts to eliminate single-use plastics. The programme concluded with the NGTM pledge and the national anthem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.