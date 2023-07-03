July 03, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamizhnadu Brahmana Samajam has appealed to the State government to adhere to the directions of the Supreme Court in the matter of Sri Natarajar Temple, Chidambaram, said its president N. Hariharamuthu on Monday.

In a press release, he said that it is a settled matter that the Chidambaram Deekshitars are a religious denomination under the Article 26 of the Constitution as decided by the Supreme Court as early as 1954.

Also, as per Section 107 of the HR&CE Act, it does not apply for religious denomination.

Even though this fact is known to the successive governments, they continued to take all sorts of measures, to somehow gain control over the temple.

These acts are in utter contempt of the orders of the highest court of the land.

Hence, the Samajam has appealed to the TN government to stick to the orders of the apex court and allow peace in the administration and management of the temple, the release added.

