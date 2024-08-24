ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP visits Paramakudi ahead of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran jayanthi

Published - August 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham inspected the Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran memorial at Paramakudi on Saturday.

Police said that the jayanthi celebrations of the late leader is scheduled to be held on September 11. In view of this, the ADGP visited the memorial and held discussions with the police officers.

Later, he drove to the Ramanathapuram District Police Office and held a review meeting in which Inspector General of Police (south zone) Prem Anand Sinha, DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Abhinav Kumar, SPs G Chandeesh and Dongare Praveen Umesh and other officers participated.

