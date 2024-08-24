GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADGP visits Paramakudi ahead of Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran jayanthi

Published - August 24, 2024 06:53 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham inspected the Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran memorial at Paramakudi on Saturday.

Police said that the jayanthi celebrations of the late leader is scheduled to be held on September 11. In view of this, the ADGP visited the memorial and held discussions with the police officers.

Later, he drove to the Ramanathapuram District Police Office and held a review meeting in which Inspector General of Police (south zone) Prem Anand Sinha, DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Abhinav Kumar, SPs G Chandeesh and Dongare Praveen Umesh and other officers participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.