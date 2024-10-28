ADVERTISEMENT

ADGP reviews security arrangement for Thevar jayanthi in Madurai

Published - October 28, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham on Monday reviewed security arrangements made by Madurai City Police for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja scheduled for Wednesday.

At a review meeting held with Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and Deputy Commissioners of Police, he reviewed security arrangements to be made at the routes through which milk pot and sprouts processions would be taken out. He instructed the officials to strictly allow only those vehicles that obtain passes from the respective police stations to proceed to Pasumpon. Around 3,200 police personal would be deployed in Madurai City for Thevar guru puja and Deepavali festival, a statement said

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US