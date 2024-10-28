GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ADGP reviews security arrangement for Thevar jayanthi in Madurai

Published - October 28, 2024 10:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham on Monday reviewed security arrangements made by Madurai City Police for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja scheduled for Wednesday.

At a review meeting held with Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and Deputy Commissioners of Police, he reviewed security arrangements to be made at the routes through which milk pot and sprouts processions would be taken out. He instructed the officials to strictly allow only those vehicles that obtain passes from the respective police stations to proceed to Pasumpon. Around 3,200 police personal would be deployed in Madurai City for Thevar guru puja and Deepavali festival, a statement said

Published - October 28, 2024 10:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.