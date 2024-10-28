ADGP reviews security arrangement for Thevar jayanthi in Madurai

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) S. Davidson Devasirvatham on Monday reviewed security arrangements made by Madurai City Police for freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar guru puja scheduled for Wednesday.

At a review meeting held with Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and Deputy Commissioners of Police, he reviewed security arrangements to be made at the routes through which milk pot and sprouts processions would be taken out. He instructed the officials to strictly allow only those vehicles that obtain passes from the respective police stations to proceed to Pasumpon. Around 3,200 police personal would be deployed in Madurai City for Thevar guru puja and Deepavali festival, a statement said