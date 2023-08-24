August 24, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

ADGP, Coastal Security Group, Sandeep Mittal held discussion with the State and the Central security agencies and fishermen, as he reviewed the security threats, if any, at Thoothukudi on Thursday.

As smuggling of groceries, ganja, beedi leaves, fuel, medicines etc. from Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka has increased ever since the island nation got entangled in economic crisis, Mr. Sandeep Mittal visited the coastal hamlets of Vembar, Tharuvaikulam, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur and Kulasekarapattinam and inspected the security preparedness of the Coastal Security Group police posted in these places.

He also inspected the operational capacity and sea worthiness of boats given to the Coastal Security Group (CSG) police.

After his field visit, the ADGP held discussion with the senior officials of Indian Coast Guard, Central Industrial Security Force, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, Special Branch, Q Branch and the VOC Port to ascertain the security issues and challenges, if any, prevailing along Thoothukudi coast.

While stressing for enhanced coordination among the security agencies and sharing of information for launching timely coordinated operations, Mr. Sandeep Mittal said the modernisation of the weapons and boats given to the five Coastal Security Group had begun.

During his interaction with the fishermen, they appealed to the ADGP to take steps for deploying ‘Sea Ambulance’ in Thoothukudi to extend medical assistance to fishermen at high seas, giving identity cards and insurance benefits to them.

Assuring the fishermen of taking up these issues with the government, Mr. Sandeep Mittal appealed to the fishermen to alert the CSG police in case of any suspicious movement of boats in high seas.

Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security Group Prathapan and Inspector Cyrus were present.

