ADGP reviews arrangements ahead of car festival in Kandadevi

After almost two decades, car festival at Sri Sornamurtheeswarar Temple in Kandadevi in Sivaganga district is set to take place amid tight police security on Friday.

Taking stock of the preparedness from multiple aspects, Additional Director General of Police (law and order) A. Arun presided over a meeting in which Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Kannan, DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Durai, SPs Dongare Umesh Praveen (Sivaganga), G Chandeesh (Ramanathapuram) and Arvind (Madurai), and officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Revenue and other departments participated.

.Speaking to media persons, the ADGP said that the district administration, the police and other officials had held meetings as per the High Court directive. “We will ensure there is no untoward incidents. The temple car will be drawn by those who have registered their names and we expect the people to cooperate in making the event a success,” he said. He also inspected the newly constructed car.

As many as 2,800 police personnel would be deployed on bandobust duty. The police have also planned to install 16 check posts at entry points from other towns in southern districts, and 55 CCTV cameras would be on vantage locations for surveillance.

The background

After an issue broke out between the Scheduled Castes and the Nattars in the village in 1998, the then district administrators invoked Section 144 under the Cr. PC.. As a result, the car could not be drawn around the shrine.

Between 2002 and 2006, the district administration itself drew the Car, which was objected to by the villagers, who claimed that it would be improper to neglect them and thus approached the High Court Bench in Madurai.

In 2012, the ‘kumbabishekam’ for the temple was performed and in 2020, the HC Bench directed the authorities to make all arrangements in such a way that the car was drawn from then on. However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to lockdown and the drawing of the car got delayed.

In January 2021, the district administration, the Sivaganga devasthanam and the public held a tripartite meeting and it was proposed to have the trial run on February 11. As the model code of conduct came in the way, the meetings could not be held.

The festival flag was hoisted on June 13. The car will be drawn by people from all communities as in the past on June 21.