‘Adequate water available until June 30’

Collector Sandeep Nanduri on Monday said that adequate water was available for drinking until June 30.

Addressing reporters, he said that Manimuthar dam has adequate water which is expected to last until the start of the monsoon in June.

“Daily requirement of water is met using 300 cusecs of water in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts,” he said.

The Collector said that tanker lorries would be engaged to provide water by the DRDA, for which adequate funds were available. RO water plants were being set up using CSR funds at a few locations, he added.

He said that places with high seawater intrusion were also identified for provision of safe drinking water of around 20-25 litres of water per family per day.

He said that only 7 out of 20 MGD water was being used from the Srivaikuntam anaicut, out of which 90% is used for drinking. Sterlite Copper, which was a major beneficiary, had now been shut, he added.

Responding to a question on the prevalence of plastic products despite the ban, he said that officials, who were previously engaged in election duty, would start enforcing the ban strictly.