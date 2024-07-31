Adequate stocks of certified seeds available in Ramanathapuram district

Adequate quantity of certified seeds of paddy, pulses, oilseeds has been stocked in Ramanathapuram district for supply at subsidized rate.

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture, S. Kannaiah, said that in order to ensure that farmers get the seeds on time for taking up sowing activities, all the Agricultural Extension Centres would be kept open on the auspicious day of Aadi 18 ( August 3).

The statement said that cultivation of agricultural crops like paddy, millets, pulses, oilseeds and cotton has been targeted to cover 1.65 lakh hectares.

The district has experienced rainfall of 231 mm till date as against 827 mm of annual rainfall from January to December.

Paddy would be sown on 1.28 lakh hectares and other agricultural crops like millets and pulses would cover 37,000 hectares in the current year.

Among the 451 tonnes of certified seeds of paddy available are 127 tonnes of NLR 34449, 40 tonnes of BPT 5204, 92 tonnes of RNR 15048, 33 tonnes of ADT 45, 156 tonnes of CO51, 3 tonnes of ADT 36.

Besides, two tonnes of seeds of millets, 15 tonnes of pulses and 7 tonnes of oilseeds crops have been stocked.

The Department of Agriculture has also planned to supply nine types of liquid bio-fertilizers with 50% subsidy through Agricultural Extension Centres.

The seeds should be treated with bio-fertilizer. Azospirillium to treat seeds of paddy, millets and cotton, Rhizobium to treat seeds of pulses and groundnut, phosphobacteria to help extract phosphorus, potash and zinc sulphate are available.

Seed treatment with Azospirillium and Rhizobium would help the nitrogen fixation through atmosphere for the crops.

“This will help the farmers to reduce 25% quantity of fertilizer cost,” he added.

Mr. Kannaiah appealed to the farmers to use certified seeds to ensure uniform germination and to protect the crops from diseases which spread through the seeds and also for getting higher yield.