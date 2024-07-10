Adequate stock of fertilizer kept in Ramanathapuram district: Collector

:

Adequate stocks of fertilizers were kept in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and private fertilizer shops in Ramanathapuram district.

in a statement, Ramanathapuram district Collector, B. Vishnuchandran, said that during the Samba season, paddy, minor millets, pulses, oild seeds and horticultural crops were planned for cultivation on 1.85 lakh hectares in the district.

Besides, under the second crop of summer season, paddy, pulses and oil seeds were already cultivated on 540 hectares.

Fertilizers required for the second crop of summer season and 9,000 hectares of cotton cultivated were available in the district.

Besides, efforts were being made to stock in advance adequate quantity of fertilizers required for the samba crop.

As on date, 7,377 tonnes of various fertilisers, including 1,885 tonnes of urea, 310 tonnes of DAP, 19 tonnes of Pottash, 810 tonnes of complex were kept in PACS and another 2,760 tones of ure, 584 tonnes of DAP, 101 tonnes of pottash, 928 tonnes of complex, were kept in private shops.

The cooperative societies and private shops have been instructed to put up notice boards about the stock of fertilizer available.

The maximum retail price for urea (45 kg bag) was ₹266.50. Other fertilizers should be sold at the MRP printed on the bags.

The societies and shops should get the Aadhar card of the farmers buying fertilizers and make the sales only through the point of sale machine. The farmers should be given receipts without fail.

Failure on this aspect would invite action under The Fertilizer (Control) Order 1985, the collector said.

