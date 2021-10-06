Adequate stock of fertilizer in Sivaganga: Collector

Adequate quantity of fertilizer for samba paddy cultivation is stocked in Sivaganga district, said Collector P. Madhusudhan.

In a statement, he said that even as majority of the areas had completed sowing for samba paddy, the district has got 2,800 tonnes of urea, 800 tonnes of DAP, 600 tonnes of potash and 1,600 tonnes of complex fertilizers in the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and in private fertilizer shops.

The price of one bag of Urea is ₹266.50 and that of DAP is ₹1,200. One bag of Pottash would cost ₹1,015.

The Collector warned the salespersons of stringent action if they were found selling fertilizer over and above the maximum retail price or refusal to sell them despite having stocks.

Similarly, if they do not use the point of sale instrument for the sale, action would be initiated under Fertilizer (Control) Order 1985, the Collector said.

Complaints regarding fertilizer sale can be lodged with the Joint Director (Agriculture) over 04575-240409 or to Assistant Director (Quality Control) over 98651-53344 and Agricultural Officer (Quality Control) over 94431-63279.