‘Adequate quantity of fertilizers available’

Shops warned against creating artificial demand

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Virudhunagar

Adequate quantity of fertilizers have been kept in stock in the district so that any fertilizer shop attempting to creating an artificial demand for fertilizers would face cancellation of licence of the shop.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture S. Uthandaraman said that 1,011 tonnes of urea, 1,105 tonnes of DAP, 448 tonnes of potash and 1,933 tonnes of complex fertilizers were kept in stock at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and at private fertilizer shops.

Stating that rain-fed cultivation activity has intensified in Virudhunagar district, he instructed fertilizer shops to supply fertilizer based on the extent of cultivation undertaken by the farmers. Fertilizer should be sold only on production of Aadhar card by the farmers and the shops should display price list of goods in front of the shops.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Besides, fertilizers should be sold by using point of sale machines and receipts should be issued to the farmers. The shops should get acknowledgement from the farmers after every transaction.

Mr. Uthandaraman said that shopkeepers should not create any artificial demand for fertilizer despite having adequate stock of goods with them. They should not sell the goods without issuing receipts and should not collect money more than the price fixed by the government.

Any fertilizer shop found to violate these conditions would face cancellation of licence as per Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985.

Warning the farmers that unauthorised organisations and private persons might try to sell fake manure in the guise of organic manure, the farmers have been asked to alert officials of the Department of Agriculture about such persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app