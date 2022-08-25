‘Adequate quantity of fertilizers available’

Shops warned against creating artificial demand

Virudhunagar

Adequate quantity of fertilizers have been kept in stock in the district so that any fertilizer shop attempting to creating an artificial demand for fertilizers would face cancellation of licence of the shop.

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture S. Uthandaraman said that 1,011 tonnes of urea, 1,105 tonnes of DAP, 448 tonnes of potash and 1,933 tonnes of complex fertilizers were kept in stock at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies and at private fertilizer shops.

Stating that rain-fed cultivation activity has intensified in Virudhunagar district, he instructed fertilizer shops to supply fertilizer based on the extent of cultivation undertaken by the farmers. Fertilizer should be sold only on production of Aadhar card by the farmers and the shops should display price list of goods in front of the shops.

Besides, fertilizers should be sold by using point of sale machines and receipts should be issued to the farmers. The shops should get acknowledgement from the farmers after every transaction.

Mr. Uthandaraman said that shopkeepers should not create any artificial demand for fertilizer despite having adequate stock of goods with them. They should not sell the goods without issuing receipts and should not collect money more than the price fixed by the government.

Any fertilizer shop found to violate these conditions would face cancellation of licence as per Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985.

Warning the farmers that unauthorised organisations and private persons might try to sell fake manure in the guise of organic manure, the farmers have been asked to alert officials of the Department of Agriculture about such persons.