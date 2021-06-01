Adequate agri inputs stocked for kar paddy season

TIRUNELVELI

01 June 2021 18:40 IST

The Department of Agriculture has stocked adequate quantity of agri inputs for the benefit of paddy farmers as water has been released from Papanasam Dam for kar paddy cultivation.

In a statement, Joint Director of Agriculture R. Gajendrapandian said farmers of Ambasamudram, Cheranmahadevi, Mukkoodal, Palayamkottai and Maanur taluks were expected to take up paddy cultivation on 9,700 hectares during the season with water being released from Papanasam Dam. Hence, the department had stocked certified seeds such as Ambai 16 and TPS-5, fertilizers and pesticides.

The department had stocked 4,500 tonnes of urea, 635 tonnes of di-ammonium-phosphate, 1,256 tonnes of potash and 2,066 tonnes of complex fertilizer in primary agriculture cooperative societies, agriculture extension centres and also with private suppliers to be sold between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. at prices fixed by the government.

The agro inputs would be sold to farmers between 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. through agriculture extension centres and certified paddy seeds would be sold at subsidised cost. The DAP should be sold at ₹1,200 per bag of 50 kg, Mr. Gajendrapandian said.