Additional testing equipment inaugurated in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi

18 July 2020 21:28 IST

Government College of Engineering in Palayamkottai turns COVID-19 Care Centre

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Saturday inspected a containment zone at Tooveypuram and inaugurated additional RT-PCR equipment being used to detect viral infection in Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital.

Later, he had discussion with Tirunelveli Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, Dean, Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH), M. Ravichandran and senior officials at the TVMCH on the ongoing anti-COVID-19 operations.

Ms. Shilpa gave an elaborate account of measures put in place in the district to check the pandemic which has so far infected over 2,300 persons.

Dr. Vijayabaskar interacted with COVID-19 positive patients and nurses and doctors serving in the COVID-19 treatment ward of TVMCH through videoconference. He had discussion with heads of all departments of TVMCH and honoured doctors and nurses with fruit baskets.

“Since Tirunelveli district is carrying out excellent work to contain the pandemic, there will be no dearth for funds to strengthen the ongoing work. As a mark of recognition, all 34 primary health centres in the district will get oxygen cylinders facility,” he said.

One more care centre

As beds available in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and Government Siddha Medical College Hospital cannot meet the surge in fresh cases, officials here have planned to create ‘COVID-19 Care Centre’ at Government College of Engineering on Palayamkottai outskirts.

While 680 active cases are undergoing treatment in the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, 180 patients have been admitted in the Government Siddha Medical College Hospital with the viral infection. With the arrival of more patients, the Koodankulam Government Hospital and two private hospitals in Moontradaippu and Pattamadai have been converted into ‘COVID-19 Care Centres’ apart from three more private hospitals here.

Since the arrival of fresh cases is still intense, the Government Engineering College on Nagercoil Highway is to be converted into a ‘COVID-19 Care Centre’ where around 200 patients can be accommodated.

“Those who have minimal symptoms or asymptomatic will be admitted and treated here. In other words, those who are in need of minimal medical intervention will be admitted here for treatment while those who are in need of oxygen or ventilator support will continue get medical attention at TVMCH. So, with the arrival of higher number of new cases, we’ve to increase the COVID-19 Care Centres and we’re to create a new one at Government College of Engineering,” said an official attached to the Department of Public Health.

The officials are now scouting appropriate places for these centres as the number of cases is on the rise.