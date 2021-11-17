Additional special camps for electoral rolls revision to be held on Nov. 20, 21

Virudhunagar

17 November 2021 17:59 IST

Additional special camps for inclusion and deletion of names in/from electoral rolls will be held at polling station locations in Virudhunagar district on November 20 and 21.

In a statement, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said special summary revision of electoral rolls, with January 1, 2022 as qualifying date, was under way from November 1 in all the seven Assembly constituencies in the district.

Residents could submit their applications seeking inclusion of name, deletion of name and incorporating corrections and change of address till November 30 at the polling station locations, taluk offices, divisional revenue offices, municipal offices and the Collectorate.

Action on the applications would be taken after due field enquiry and the final voter list would be published on January 5, 2022.

Taking into consideration the impact of north-east monsoon, additional special camps would be held at all polling station locations on Saturday and Sunday.

People could collect the required forms from the booth-level officer and submit the filled-in applications along with relevant documents. They could also apply through website www.nvsp.in for inclusion of names through Form 6.

The applicants should submit applications along with photographs, proof of age and address. Non-resident Indians should use Form 6A for inclusion of their names.

People could also use the mobile application ‘Voters Helpline’ for inclusion of names.

For clarifying any doubts, toll-free number 1950 could be contacted, the statement said.