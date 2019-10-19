Additional security arrangements in 151 sensitive booths

The district administration has ensured additional security arrangements at 151 sensitive booths in 71 spots to ensure peaceful polling in the Nanguneri by-election scheduled for Monday.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said 2,57,418 voters including 1,27,389 men, 1,29,748 women, three others and 278 service voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 299 booths in Nanguneri constituency on Monday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A total of 1,460 polling personnel, who were trained in three phases, will be on election duty.

Since 151 booths in 71 spots have been identified as ‘sensitive booths’, additional security arrangement will be made. Moreover, webcasting of the polling will be done in all the booths right from the morning, she said and added that 688 ballot units, 353 control units and 404 VVPATs have been kept ready for smooth polling.

Since 2,471 physically challenged voters, including 114 visually-impaired voters are to cast their votes, wheelchairs with volunteers will be kept ready in the polling stations concerned.

Visually challenged voters will get ballot papers with Braille stickers to enable them to vote without any difficulty.

On receiving 136 poll code violation related complaints, 87 cases have been registered and unaccounted cash of ₹22.95 lakh has been seized ever since the poll code came into force. Six complaints have been registered in connection with distribution of cash for votes and ₹5.31 lakh has been confiscated in this connection, Ms. Shilpa said.

Superintendent of Police P. Ve. Arunshakthikumar said 2,500 police personne,l including two ADSPs and 17 DSPs would be deployed in the Nanguneri constituency. Of this, 1,400 police personnel have been drawn from the Tamil Nadu Special Police and policemen from other districts. A total of 28 check-posts have been erected across the constituency. Six cases have been registered in connection with seizure of cash.

Returning Officer Natesan said distribution of booth slips to the voters was going on and 95% of the task had been completed till Saturday. The remaining 5% voters will be covered on Sunday (October 20).

Meanwhile, fitting of GPS in all the vehicles to be used in the polling started on Saturday at Armed Reserve Police ground.

The vehicles will take the polling materials along with the EVMs to the respective polling booths from Sunday morning.