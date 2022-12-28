ADVERTISEMENT

Additional revenue of ₹2,000 cr. generated through Registration Dept.: Minister

December 28, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minster for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy inaugurates new Sub-Registrar’s Office in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Wednesday presided over an event held at the Collectorate here to bifurcate Madurai Registration Zone to form Ramanathapuram Registration Zone.

Speaking at the event, he said Madurai Registration Zone, comprising 102 Sub-Registrar Offices, was bifurcated for administrative convenience and for the benefit of the public who could save time spent on waiting and travelling.

Ramanathapuram Registration Zone, comprising three revenue districts of Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar, would have 48 Sub-Registrar Offices. Madurai zone would have 59 Sub-Registrar Offices across Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts.

The Minister said 576 Sub-Registrar Offices functioned across the State, through which about 30 lakh documents were registered every year. In 2020-21, 29.98 lakh documents were registered, bringing a revenue of ₹13,913.65 crore to the government. Till December 27 this year, 25.38 lakh documents had been registered, bringing ₹12,538.88 crore to government exchequer.

Mr. Moorthy said an additional revenue of ₹2,970 crore had been generated till December this year compared to 2021. More than 2,000 fake registrations had been cancelled in the State, he added.

The Minister also inspected the newly established Sub-Registrar Offices at Chettikulam, Pothumbu, Kathakinaru, Melur East and Samanatham.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, Secretary to Commercial Taxes and Registration Department P. Jyothi and Inspector General of Registration M.P. Sivanarul were present.

