Additional protection being provided at curves on Natham elevated corridor

July 08, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Madurai

A day after a fatal accident involving a motorbike resulted in the pillion rider falling down from the Natham elevated corridor at Tallakulam on Friday, National Highways Authority of India has speeded up the work for providing additional protection at the curves on the express highway.

NHAI employed workers were seen putting up steel bars over the parapet walls for mounting iron sheets.

“We are putting up height ‘attainment boards’ to increase the height of protection wall at curves so that bikes do not fall down on the ground from the bridge,” a NHAI official said.

A senior police officer said that Madurai City Traffic Police had already suggested putting up this additional protective feature at the curves.

Madurai city has already witnessed a few cases of bikers jumping off the Palanganatham bridge in the past.

The police said that speeding had led to the fatal accident on Friday night.

“The parapet wall has been constructed for a height of 1.1 metres as per the standard design. This is good enough if the bikers adhere to the 50 kmph speed limit on the bridge,” the NHAI official said.

Besides, the NHAI has put up signboards to reduce speed to 30 kmph on the curves, especially on the arms to climb up and down.

The steel boards would further increase the height of parapet all by 0.6 metres. At every curve, the boards would be put up for 10 to 15 metres depending upon the nature of curve.

However, the official warned that the height attainment board arrangement is only to prevent people from falling down to the ground.

“If people still hit the steel structure at great speed, it might prove fatal for them. However, it would prevent them falling on pedestrians or bikers walking on the ground,” he explained.

