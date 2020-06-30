‘Additional oxygen pipelines on the way’

30 June 2020 08:44 IST

Work on at GRH, Thoppur facility and 3 taluk hospitals: Dean

To cater to the increasing number of COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen support, additional oxygen pipelines are being provided at government hospitals and taluk hospitals across the district.

Government Rajaji Hospital Dean J. Sangumani said that with the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the district, a higher demand for oxygen support for patients was anticipated.

Oxygen pipelines were being provided for additional 150 beds in each COVID-19 speciality wing of GRH and Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur. Out of these additional pipelines, Public Works Department was providing pipelines for 100 beds in GRH and for 32 beds at the Thoppur hospital.

Collector T.G. Vinay said works were under way to provide oxygen lines for taluk hospitals in Melur, Tirupparankundram and Usilampatti. He said currently 350 beds with oxygen supply are available at COVID-19 speciality wing of the GRH and 150 beds at the old GRH building.

The Thoppur facility has 22 beds with oxygen supply, said a source from the hospital. A GRH doctor said oxygen supply was vital for COVID-19 patients, especially for those with comorbidities.

“Every day, 10% to 15% of patients require oxygen support at GRH. Some days, around 20% of patients require oxygen support. Hence, as a preparatory measure, we are providing additional pipelines,” said Dr. Sangumani.

K. Senthil, treatment coordinator for COVID-19 at GRH, said a liquified oxygen plant would be set up at Thoppur hospital. Currently, asymptomatic patients and those below 50 years without any comorbidities were being treated at this COVID-19 Care Centre.

“But we are ramping up other facilities at the hospital to treat mild and moderate cases,” he said.

Dr. Sangumani said they were planning to increase the oxygen storage capacity at GRH.