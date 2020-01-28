Additional funds allocated for Mullaperiyar drinking project

Madurai

An addition of ₹275.76 crore has been allocated for the Mullaperiyar drinking water project. This fund will be utilised for provide new water distribution pipelines in the 28 wards that was annexed to Madurai Corporation in 2011.

During the centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced a new project to supply drinking water directly from the Mullaperiyar dam to Madurai city.

By implementing the project, the Corporation plans to supply 125 million litres per day (MLD). The civic body plans to supply water from the Lower Camp near Gudalur to Madurai city through a 143-km-pipeline. Initially, the project had an outlay of ₹1,020 crore.

A senior Corporation engineer said that the funds that were sanctioned earlier would be allocated for the first three phases of the project.

In the first phase, water would be pumped from Lower Camp to Pannaipatti through pipeline, which is 95 km away. There, the water will be treated at a new treatment plant and taken to Madurai city through pipelines.

This additional money is largely funded by the Asian Development Bank, said Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan. The Central and the Tamil Nadu governments will fund the project through Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation. The civic body will also chip in their contribution.

The whole water distribution system across the 100 wards of the Corporation is getting revamped to supply drinking water after implementing the project, said the engineer.

“New drinking water pipelines in 15 wards around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple are being replaced under Smart Cities Mission. There are also proposals being prepared to source funds for laying new water distribution lines in the other old wards of the city,” said the engineer.