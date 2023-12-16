GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Additional District Munsif Courts inaugurated

December 16, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Judges Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Murali Shankar inaugurate Additional District Munsif Courts on Madurai District Court premises on Saturday.

Madras High Court Judges Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Murali Shankar inaugurate Additional District Munsif Courts on Madurai District Court premises on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Madras High Court Judges Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice K. Murali Shankar inaugurated three Additional District Munsif Courts and an office room on the Madurai District Court premises on Saturday.

The High Court Judges inspected the facilities. Principal District and Sessions Judge S. Sivakadatcham, Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, District Court Judges and advocates were present.

Madurai Bar Association President A. Nedunchezian and Secretary S. Mohan Kumar submitted representations to the judges. The representation said that the Madurai District Munsif Court had jurisdiction over the previous Madurai Corporation limit of 72 wards since 1996.

The representation pointed out that at present, the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation had expanded from 72 wards to 100 wards. The newly included areas of Madurai Corporation were situated in the limits of the Madurai, Tirumangalam and Melur Munsif Courts. It caused hardship to the litigants and advocates, they said and sought the inclusion of all the wards under the single jurisdiction of the District Munsif Court, Madurai, for better adjudication.

The advocates said that the opening of the new courts would help in quick disposal of cases. They pointed out that there were a lot of cases pending before the Family Court, Madurai. The filing of new cases had increased. Therefore, there was a need for an Additional Family Court, they said.

The advocates requested the judges to take necessary steps to establish an Additional Family Court on the Madurai District Court premises. The advocates also made representation seeking additional infrastructure on the District Court campus for the benefit of litigants and advocates. The judges told the advocates that the issues would be looked into.

