Madurai

Additional coaches in Tiruchendur - Palakkad train

The Southern Railway has augmented Tiruchendur- Palakkad- Tiruchendur express train (16732/16731) and Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur- Tirunelveli express special train (06673/06678) with two general second class coaches.

A statement said that the additional coaches were for the convenience of travelling public during festival holidays.

Accordingly, Tiruchendur- Palakkad train and Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur special train would have additional general second class coaches from December 30 and Palakkad- Tiruchendur train and Tiruchendur special train would have additional coaches from December 31.

Now, these trains would run with a composition of 10 general second class coaches and two second class general-cum- guard van. The temporary arrangements would continue till further orders.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2021 8:13:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/additional-coaches-in-tiruchendur-palakkad-train/article38064637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY