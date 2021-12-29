Additional coaches in Tiruchendur - Palakkad train

The Southern Railway has augmented Tiruchendur- Palakkad- Tiruchendur express train (16732/16731) and Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur- Tirunelveli express special train (06673/06678) with two general second class coaches.

A statement said that the additional coaches were for the convenience of travelling public during festival holidays.

Accordingly, Tiruchendur- Palakkad train and Tirunelveli- Tiruchendur special train would have additional general second class coaches from December 30 and Palakkad- Tiruchendur train and Tiruchendur special train would have additional coaches from December 31.

Now, these trains would run with a composition of 10 general second class coaches and two second class general-cum- guard van. The temporary arrangements would continue till further orders.