Additional coaches for Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express

10 January 2022 20:21 IST

The Nagercoil - Coimbatore - Nagercoil overnight express trains will have two additional sleeper class coaches to meet the rush of passengers, ahead of the Pongal festival.

Train No. 22668 Coimbatore - Nagercoil Express scheduled to leave Coimbatore on January 12 and 13 and Train No.22667 Nagercoil - Coimbatore Express scheduled to leave Nagercoil on January 13 and 14 will be augmented with two additional sleeper class coaches.

