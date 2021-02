Additional coach for Bengaluru train

TIRUNELVELI

08 February 2021 19:27 IST

Train Number 07235 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil Junction Daily Special via Salem, Madurai and Tirunelveli has been augmented with an additional 2-tier AC coach from Monday, February 8, till March 1. In the return direction, train number 07236 Nagercoil Junction – KSR Bengaluru Special will have the additional coach from February 9 to March 2, a statement said.

