Madurai

Additional coach for Bengaluru train

Train Number 07235 KSR Bengaluru – Nagercoil Junction Daily Special via Salem, Madurai and Tirunelveli has been augmented with an additional 2-tier AC coach from Monday, February 8, till March 1. In the return direction, train number 07236 Nagercoil Junction – KSR Bengaluru Special will have the additional coach from February 9 to March 2, a statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2021 7:27:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/additional-coach-for-bengaluru-train/article33784081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY