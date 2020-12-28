Additional bumper from Virudhunagar Collector’s official vehicle removed

An additional bumper, fitted on the official vehicle of the Virudhunagar District Collector was removed here on Monday.
Following a directive by the Madras High Court to dismantle additional bumpers from all four-wheelers, the Collector, R. Kannan, inspected the work of removing the additional bumper from his official vehicle on the Collectorate premises. He said that the additional bumpers from all government and private vehicles should be removed immediately.
Officials from the Regional Transport Office would impose fines on those who fail to comply with the High Court directive. Besides, such bumpers would be removed, the Collector said.
In the event of a collision, the airbag inside vehicles get activated only when there was no bumper or other objects.
Virudhunagar District Revenue Officer, R. Mangalaramasubramanian, RTO (Virudhunagar), Ilango, were present
