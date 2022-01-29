Additional buildings inaugurated on HC Bench premises

A total of 84 additional law chambers, residential apartments for High Court Judges and a bridge connecting the law chambers with the administrative block were inaugurated by the Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari on the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court premises on Saturday.

The Acting Chief Justice also laid the foundation stone for an additional law officers block on the High Court Bench premises. Speaking at the function, he said that in addition to the existing infrastructure, there was a need for a conference hall on the High Court Bench premises.

With regard to the mode of hearing cases, he said that presently cases were being heard in virtual mode in view of COVID-19. However, demands were being made for opening the courts for physical hearing, especially the subordinate courts. Whenever the situation permitted, the courts would open, he said.

“First, through hybrid mode with virtual and physical hearing and then physical hearing if the situation permits in the subordinate courts. Let us wait for some time. There should not be any panic because we have to take into account the health of the people,” he said.

He added that harmony between the Bar and the Bench was required for the smooth functioning of courts.

Administrative Judge of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Bench Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana said that the additional advocate chambers and a connecting corridor were a long pending demand of advocates.

“Also, taking into account that there was no space for individual bungalows for judges, residential apartments were built on the premises.”

Justice B. Pugalendhi said that the Madras High Court had disposed of the second highest number of cases during the COVID-19 period after the Allahabad High Court. At least 2.8 lakh cases were disposed of by Madras High Court and 40 % were in Madurai Bench, he said.

Justice M. Sundar said that the Bar and the Bench were the two sides of the same coin. Justice Anita Sumanth proposed a vote of thanks. Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan said the demands of advocates were fulfilled with the construction of the additional advocate chambers and the connecting bridge.

Superintending Engineer, Buildings, Public Works Department, Madurai Circle, K.P. Sathyamurthy said the 84 additional advocates chambers were built at a cost of ₹ 7.73 crore, the connecting bridge at a cost of ₹ 1.19 crore and the residential apartments for the Judges at ₹ 13.56 crore. The total estimate of the additional law officers block was ₹ 4.27 crore, he said.